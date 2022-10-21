Liverpool scouting midfielder with ‘perfect positioning’; been compared to Thiago Alcantara – Sport

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Benfica’s star midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

This claim comes courtesy of Sport with the publication claiming that Barcelona also ‘like’ the Argentine star with ‘perfect positioning’ – a trait the Catalan giants are seriously interested in.

The Merseysiders are said to have Jude Bellingham at the top of their transfer wishlist for the summer, though one might imagine that the 21-year-old will be considered as a viable alternative should plans fall through.

His performances during the international break in September earned comparisons to Thiago Alcantara from Leandro Paredes (relayed by O Jogo): “Thiago Alcântara, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández… Enzo and Alexis can play at six, eight and ten. They are players who can give a lot to the team. It’s very good.”

Positional flexibility should have our recruitment team on high alert given that Jurgen Klopp is understood to want a midfield capable of at least playing the No.6 and No.8 roles.

We simply won’t be moving for both Borussia Dortmund’s star prodigy and Fernandez, however, if his alleged release clause of £106.5m (relayed by BBC Sport) is vaguely accurate.

Still, it’s good to see that we’re already developing potential backup plans should a move for our top target fall through.

