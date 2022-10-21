(Video) Brendan Rodgers now responds to Gerrard’s sacking with clear message to Aston Villa

Brendan Rodgers will not have been the only coach in English football made that much more anxious by Aston Villa’s decision to sack Steven Gerrard.

The Scouser’s former head coach at Liverpool expressed his bitter disappointment for his old team captain and noted the increasing lack of willingness to favour ‘stability and patience’.

It’s a clear message to the Leicester City hierarchy, just as much as it is to Aston Villa’s, with the Foxes still lying in the relegation zone after 11 games of the Premier League season played.

"I'm bitterly disappointed for Steven." 💔 Brendan Rodgers believes that Gerrard was not given enough time or patience to succeed at Aston Villa ⏳ pic.twitter.com/u90azMPxAH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2022