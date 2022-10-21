(Video) LFC fans will love what Darwin Nunez did immediately after scoring v West Ham

Darwin Nunez’s record of three goals in three starts for Liverpool will have had Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff rubbing their hands in anticipation of what the Uruguayan could achieve this year.

The Uruguayan will have endeared himself even further to the fanbase after running off to celebrate with the crowd and, as can be clearly seen in footage shared by the club, slamming the club crest twice and then thrice before and after respectively his goal.

It’s a small gesture but one that will continue to mark him out as an Anfield hero along with his other lovely moments with the home support.

You can catch the clip below (at 6:23), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: