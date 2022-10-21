(Video) What Villa fans chanted at Gerrard in heartbreaking clip after Fulham defeat

(Video) What Villa fans chanted at Gerrard in heartbreaking clip after Fulham defeat

Steven Gerrard’s reign at Aston Villa has come to an end following a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Marco Silva’s Fulham.

The Villans visiting support could be clearly heard chanting for the former Liverpool skipper to ‘get out of our club’ as he trudged off the pitch cutting a deflated figure.

It’s heartbreaking to see such scenes after the early promise our ex-No.8 showed as a head coach following his title win with Rangers.

Hopefully, this is only a bump in his managerial journey and his next job will restore faith in his abilities.

