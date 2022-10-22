(Video) Taiwo Awoniyi shows his class as he refuses to celebrate scoring against Liverpool

Despite never making a single senior appearance for Liverpool, Taiwo Awoniyi clearly has a lot of respect for our club and he demonstrated this following his goal for Nottingham Forest.

It will no doubt be remembered as a famous day in the City Ground for the home supporters but even in the midst of a historic moment, our former striker showed his class.

After converting his own rebounded effort off the post, the Nigerian refused to celebrate in front of the home fans and tried his best to remain restrained in a huge moment.

For someone who never kicked a ball in anger in a red shirt to do that deserves nothing but respect and admiration from our supporters too.

