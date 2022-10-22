(Video) Harvey Elliott’s cheeky juggling skill spotted online before Mo Salah chance

Harvey Elliott was Liverpool’s standout performer from the first-half of action at the City Ground as the Reds took on Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman helped create a goalscoring chance for Mo Salah with footage catching the former Fulham Academy star juggling the ball briefly out of reach of one opposition star before laying it on to his Egyptian teammate.

The No.11’s resulting effort was tame but it’s a promising sign of what difference our No.19 can make to proceedings.

Elliott there with a bit of skill pic.twitter.com/R7gDpNR3MV — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) October 22, 2022