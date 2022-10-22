(Video) Forest player shouts “Unbelievable!” after Alisson’s 85th-minute moment

Liverpool suffered a crushing defeat to Nottingham Forest but the scoreline could have been worse, if it wasn’t for the save by Alisson Becker in the second-half.

Ryan Yates was put through on goal thanks to a pass from Morgan Gibbs-White and the 24-year-old had a decent left-footed attempt on goal but was stopped by our No.1.

Replays showed that our stopper managed to get his left bicep onto the effort and deflect it out for a corner, before the cameras then cut to the English midfielder mouthing exactly what he thought of the Brazilian’s reflexes: “Unbelievable!”.

It wasn’t a day to remember at the City Ground but we can be thankful that the 31-year-old in goal is in fine form at the moment.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s save and Yates’ compliment via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"UNBELIEVABLE!" Ryan Yates' reaction to Alisson's save is brilliant! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iVSTINBGXb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

