(Video) Dean Henderson appears to give middle finger to Liverpool fans after Nottingham Forest win

Posted by
(Video) Dean Henderson appears to give middle finger to Liverpool fans after Nottingham Forest win

Dean Henderson particularly enjoyed his side’s 1-0 win over Liverpool with the goalkeeper falling back on his roots as an on-loan Manchester United player with his reaction to Reds fans in the stands at the City Ground.

The shotstopper was spotted by @TenHagBall showing the middle finger allegedly to a group of visiting fans from Merseyside as Steve Cooper’s side secured a huge victory.

It puts the brakes on our positive momentum following two successive victories over Manchester City and West Ham, inviting questions the coaching staff may have thought answered prior to our trip to Nottingham.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super Sport (via @TenHagBall):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top