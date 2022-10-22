Jamie Carragher shocked by 28-year-old’s performance in ‘awful’ Liverpool showing v Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest deserve a great deal of praise for their efforts in shutting out a Liverpool side that had looked on the up following two 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham United.

The Reds’ latest game will, however, have Jurgen Klopp now scratching his head as he seeks answers for an abject display.

Fabinho’s poor outing in particular didn’t go unnoticed by Monday Night Football host Jamie Carragher who tweet his dismay at the Brazilian’s performance.

Steve Cooper has changed Forest in the last few weeks to be a lot harder to beat, tactically very good again today. Liverpool were awful, what is going on with Fabinho 🤯 Konate is needed back ASAP! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 22, 2022

It’s important to note that the 28-year-old was not alone in failing to reach the dizzying heights of his old form, though it’s an increasingly worrying sign to see the former Monaco man failing to assert himself in the middle of the park.

We’re not quite sure whether it’s down to the holding midfielder still suffering a hangover from our quadruple hunt last term or if there’s a more concerning cause to unearth.

Either way, with Thiago Alcantara ruled out with an ear infection, it leaves us in an extremely difficult position when our next world-class operator in midfield is struggling to live up to his own impeccably high standards.

