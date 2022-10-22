Klopp points out huge Van Dijk error that could have won Liverpool the game v Nottingham Forest

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Virgil van Dijk missed a clear goalscoring opportunity in the first-half of action at the City Ground as he mistakenly thought he was offside.

The Dutchman found himself only six yards out from goal and on the receiving end of a superb cross from James Milner only to nod the ball in the path of Bobby Firmino.

“I think two incredible saves. I think the others were the better chances when we just missed the goal. I think Virgil in the first half thought he was offside, which he wasn’t,” the German told reporters post-match about the Reds’ chances (as relayed on the club’s official website).

The Merseysiders succumbed to their third defeat in the league this term after ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi capitalised on a rebound from his initial shot in the second 45.

It’s an honest mistake from the No.4, though made all the more painful by the fact taking an early lead against Nottingham Forest could have very well led to us snapping up all three points on the day.

On the whole, the former Southampton man and his teammates (barring a few exceptions) hardly covered themselves with glory in a performance that was lacking much in the way of clear intent and drive throughout the proceedings.

That can be blamed in part on the demands of the fixture schedule and the limited squad (thanks in no small part to the spate of injuries incurred of late), though it’s yet another frustrating setback when momentum had appeared to have shifted in our favour.

