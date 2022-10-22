(Video) Klopp on this week’s ‘holiday’ ahead of Ajax game in hectic fixture schedule

Jurgen Klopp was understandably deflated following the defeat to Nottingham Forest but he did have some positive news, in that there is a relatively large break ahead of our next game.

Speaking with BT Sport, the German said: “It’s nearly a holiday because we play now on Wednesday, so that means Sunday, Monday, Tuesday to recover and prepare them for Amsterdam”.

READ MORE: (Video) Taiwo Awoniyi reflects on his Liverpool career and an ’emotional game’

Our boss went on to explain that we should also expect up to three players to return to fitness in time for the Champions League game too and that can only be positive news.

Although the holiday comment was of course an ironic take on the hectic fixture schedule we are currently experiencing, let’s hope we can enjoy some mental and physical rest before a big European game.

You can watch Klopp’s interview (comments on Ajax ‘holiday’ at 2:33) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"It's a game you win by doing the right stuff again and again, but obviously, we didn't…" 🙄 Jürgen Klopp left deflated after Liverpool fail to convert their chances against Forest "You have to put the game to bed!" 👊 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/Prm7A5zKzs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!