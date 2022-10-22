(Video) Klopp now says Liverpool player was taken to hospital before Nottingham Forest defeat

Jurgen Klopp was asked to elaborate on the ear infection that ruled Thiago Alcantara out of action for Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The German explained that the Spaniard had been taken to the hospital early in the morning to analyse the issue, to no avail.

The Reds looked unable to break a low block favoured by Steve Cooper’s men at the City Ground without their classy playmaker and Darwin Nunez (kept out as a precaution).

