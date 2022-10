Nike’s upcoming ‘anthem jacket’ for Liverpool’s 2023/24 campaign has been leaked, courtesy of Footy Headlines.

The release provides a potentially strong hint of what colours the kit manufacturer will favour when designing next season’s home shirt with the dominant ones being ‘gym red’ and ‘white’.

It’s entirely possible too that we’ll see the light maroon of the sleeves utilised in some way next summer for the first jersey release.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: