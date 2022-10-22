Liverpool team news confirmed: Big injury blow & Jones starts among five changes

Liverpool are set to take on Nottingham Forest in the first of their four remaining league fixtures ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

With as many points separating the Merseysiders from Chelsea in fourth, it remains possible that Jurgen Klopp’s men could fire themselves back into the Champions League places should they keep up their upturn in form.

The bottom-placed outfit in the English top-flight have hardly enjoyed a start of the 2022/23 season to remember, though the German tactician will be under no illusions over the threat posed to the good mood growing at the Anfield camp.

Alisson Becker is our No.1 for today’s impending clash with Steve Cooper’s men behind a centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Jordan Henderson sits this tie out with Fabinho joining Curtis Jones in the middle of the park whilst Thiago Alcantara remains absent altogether.

Darwin Nunez has been dropped from the matchday squad, presumably following concerns over a minor muscle injury leaving Mo Salah alongside Bobby Firmino up front.

