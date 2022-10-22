Nottingham Forest set to host Liverpool with up to four players missing

Liverpool are set to return to the City Ground for the second time in as many seasons and, much like with our travelling team, Nottingham Forest won’t have a full squad of players to select from for the Premier League bout.

As reported by Nottingham Forest’s club website: ‘Steve Cooper has revealed the latest team news, confirming Harry Toffolo will miss the fixture after picking up a hamstring injury on Monday night, while Lewis O’Brien is a doubt due to illness.

‘Moussa Niakhaté and Omar Richards remain absent through injury.’

Omar Richards is the only man of the quartet who has yet to feature this season and so is not set to be a big miss for Steve Cooper’s side.

Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien have each played in eight of the 11 league games that Forest have taken part in, with the latter being one of just five players to have scored a goal this season.

Moussa Niakhate has also been missing for much of this campaign too, so there aren’t too many major losses within the home team.

Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware of the form issues that are facing the promoted side that are currently bottom of the league but we saw in the FA Cup match last season that it’s certainly an intimidating venue at its best.

All clubs in the Championship when they achieve promotion, circle matches against teams like us as key dates in the diary and so their supporters will be excited for the match-up.

Let’s hope an early kick-off and a low level of confidence can quieten their fans and give us the edge in the 90 minutes.

