James Pearce spots Klopp getting ‘furious’ with 25-year-old star over second-half moment

Liverpool’s performance at the City Ground left much to be desired with Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest outfit proving more than resilient with the score standing at 1-0 to the hosts (at the time of writing).

It seemed that Joe Gomez’s reluctance to be aggressive in one instance in the second-half didn’t go unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp with James Pearce tweeting the manager’s fury with the 25-year-old defender.

Klopp furious with Gomez there for not being more aggressive. Backed off. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 22, 2022

Taiwo Awoniyi, a former Reds man, grabbed the opener against the visitors after a rebounded first shot fell favourably for him to tuck away past Alisson Becker.

the NOISE i love it https://t.co/puYZ6YqR55 — 🔴⚪️🇮🇪 (@tierneylad) October 22, 2022

READ MORE: What Nottingham Forest fans chanted at Liverpool will disgust Reds supporters

Our England international has been a little guilty of some bizarre moments on the pitch since the 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield, though it would perhaps be more than a little unfair to blame him for the goal conceded.

As a whole, we’ve been far from appetising to watch, despite accruing a reasonable array of chances against the Premier League’s bottom-placed outfit.

After appearing to turn a corner with successive 1-0 wins, however, there’s no questioning the fact that a defeat here at the City Ground would represent a massive step back for us domestically.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!