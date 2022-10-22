(Video) Taiwo Awoniyi reflects on his Liverpool career and an ’emotional game’

It’s easy as Liverpool supporters to disregard the careers of players who fail to make a first-team appearance for us but it’s clear when listening to Taiwo Awoniyi that he thought a lot of our club.

Speaking with BT Sport, the Nigerian forward said: “I was always looking forward to the game against Liverpool because they brought me to football, they signed me when I was 18 and it was an emotional game for me”.

After refusing to celebrate on the pitch after his goal too, it’s clear that the 25-year-old has nothing but respect for our brilliant club and despite him scoring the winning goal against us for Nottingham Forest – that should be reciprocated from our supporters.

It wasn’t our day in the City Ground but it’s not always a bad thing to see some of our former players thriving in their careers after Anfield.

You can watch Awoyini’s interview via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

