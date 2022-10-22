(Video) What Van Dijk did to BT Sport team when they got in way of pre-match warmup

Virgil van Dijk got slightly miffed with BT Sports presenting team in the buildup to Liverpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Dutchman was spotted urging Rio Ferdinand and Co. to scoot along to hand he and Joe Gomez enough space for their warmup drills at the City Ground.

It’s hilarious to see our No.4 dominating the area in and outside of games and we’re looking forward to witnessing hopefully another show-stopper of a performance from the talismanic centre-half against Steve Cooper’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

