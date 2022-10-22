(Video) Van Dijk passes on free header goal opportunity six yards away in favour of finding Firmino

Liverpool endured a tough first 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest and it wasn’t a half where the Reds created too many chances, with Virgil van Dijk squandering one of our best.

James Milner crossed in after his initial corner was cleared by the opposition defence and his ball found our No.4, who was free at the back post.

In time and space, the 31-year-old could have had a header at goal but instead chose to try and find Bobby Firmino at the back post – which proved to be the wrong decision.

Replays showed that possibly our best aerial player in the squad should have tried to test Dean Henderson but instead he missed our No.9 at the back post and we went in at the break 0-0.

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s header via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

You'd have fancied Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk to find the net with this opportunity… pic.twitter.com/ddLLxAOR0Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

