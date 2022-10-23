Ex-Red critical of one Liverpool star for his performance against Nottingham Forest

Robbie Fowler has criticised Joe Gomez after the defender’s error led to Nottingham Forest’s winning goal against Liverpool on Saturday.

Early in the second half with the Reds looking comfortable in possession, the No. 2 dwelled on the ball and allowed Taiwo Awoniyi to intercept his pass.

The former Charlton man was shown a yellow card after dragging the ex-Red to the floor and giving away a free kick which created the only goal of the game – this led to criticism from Liverpool legend Fowler.

“Yes, it did,” the 47-year-old told BT Sport (via The Boot Room) when asked if Gomez’s error summed up the Merseyside’s performance at the City Ground.

“He’s got loads of time. He’s got 10 yards of space and all of a sudden it becomes a battle.

“He gives the free-kick away, he gets a yellow card. He has literally got 10 yards of space.

“Premier League players should be able to find whatever pass they need [in that position].”

Gomez has been really impressive in recent weeks but the 25-year-old certainly has a mistake in him.

His versatility was on full display when he started at right-back during our 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League earlier this month and he then reverted to central defence and kept back-to-back clean sheets alongside Virgil van Dijk against Manchester City and West Ham.

He wasn’t quite at it yesterday, however, as Steve Cooper’s side picked up just their second win on the campaign.

Our other central defensive options, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, are out injured at the moment but the sooner they’re back the better.

Both of them have been quality when called upon in recent seasons and their injuries have come at a terrible time.

At the top end of the pitch we missed the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz against Forest and we need a huge reaction against Ajax on Wednesday night.

A point in Amsterdam will be enough to see us through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

