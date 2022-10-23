Pep Guardiola bizarrely claims he ‘believes more’ in Liverpool than Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola has suggested that he has ‘more belief’ in Liverpool challenging Manchester City for the title than Jurgen Klopp does.

The Reds suffered a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and are currently seventh in the table, meanwhile the Sky Blues beat Brighton 3-1 at the Etihad and are now 10 points ahead of the FA Cup champions.

Klopp ruled Liverpool out of the title race earlier this month after they were defeated by Arsenal but Guardiola recently insisted that the Merseysiders remain City’s biggest title challengers – something he expanded on after his side’s victory yesterday.

“It looks like with my statement I believe more in the Liverpool team than their manager,” the Spaniard said (as quoted by the Express). “It’s just 10 fixtures gone, the World Cup in the middle and a lot of games to play, Europe involved and cup competitions involved, injuries involved. I said before when we have six or seven games left, yes. When it is just 10 games, one thousand million things can happen.”

Following our slow start to the campaign, there won’t be many Liverpool supporters that will genuinely feel we can still challenge for the title, but it is still early days.

Arsenal, who are currently 1-0 up at Southampton (at the time of writing), are looking very strong and will go 14 points clear of us if they hold out for the win at St. Mary’s.

We don’t look at all convincing defensively this season and with the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz facing lengthy spells on the sideline through injury, our attacking threat has been hampered too.

It’s a sly attempt of a dig at Klopp from Guardiola and it appears he’s continuing the antics we saw from him on the touchline at Anfield last week.

We just need to take each game as they come at the minute – many thought our victory over City last week was the kickstart to our campaign that we so badly needed but it appears that we’re now back to square one.

Next up is Ajax where we have three players that were messing yesterday back in contention to feature – a point in Amsterdam will see us progress through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

