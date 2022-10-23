Jurgen Klopp makes ‘uncertainty’ admission following Liverpool’s dismal Nottingham Forest display

Jurgen Klopp has explained that the high number of injuries within his Liverpool squad means he’s struggling to make a ‘massive change’ to their fortunes this season.

The Reds have started the campaign slowly and are currently sat seventh in the Premier League table after their shocking 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The FA Cup champions were without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip for the clash with Steve Cooper’s men and the German tactician has hinted that his lack of options created ‘uncertainty’ amongst the squad.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, that was clear because of our situation even if Nottingham are not in a great situation,” said the Reds boss (via the Liverpool Echo).

“It was a super intense week for us with two super intense games. We had to change late, so it was clear we had to be ready to put a big fight in and the boys did.

“It was intense, three games, six days and limited squad, you can’t do exactly a massive change in the centre of the park. It created a bit of uncertainty, I understand that. But I really thought we made a real fight of it. It’s definitely a frustration that their goal was avoidable.

“It’s not necessary for me to immediately lift the players, we have to feel it as well. It’s not that the boys didn’t want it, I saw the spirit was there, we took the atmosphere but who can we blame for not finishing the situations off? It’s just us. That’s why we have to deal with it.

“It’s a big blow for us because we wanted the three points and you look back at the game and think how that could not happen, but that’s it.”

We may have dominated possession at the City Ground but we didn’t really look like scoring in all honesty.

Virgil van Dijk had a number of decent chances from set pieces but his decision making was questionable at times and we were punished by ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi at the other end.

It’s clear that we’re feeling the effects of our lengthy injury list but there’s no excuse for the lacklustre performances from many of our men on Saturday.

Fabinho looks like a shadow of his former self while Curtis Jones did very little to convince he should be a regular starter.

Many of our injured players are facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but let’s hope for a much improved showing against Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Our away form is concerning, though. We’ve won just one game away from Anfield this season and that was the 7-1 thrashing of Rangers but Klopp is not worried about Liverpool’s form on the road.

“You cannot compare these games,” he added. “It’s pretty much better for us to play at home, that’s always been the case. In normal circumstances we should have won this game. I don’t think it had anything to do with how we played away.”

