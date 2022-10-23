Liverpool one of three Premier League clubs ‘eyeing’ a move for 25-year-old Barcelona star – ESPN

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs showing interest in Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong if the Dutchman decides to leave the La Liga outfit in January.

The former Ajax man is recognised as one of Europe’s top midfielders but has seen his game time limited this season with exciting prospects Gave and Pedri being preferred to start alongside Sergio Busquets for Xavi’s side.

This reports comes via ESPN who claim that Chelsea and Manchester United are the other English sides monitoring the Netherlands international’s situation.

Both clubs came close to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old in the summer but he instead decided to remain in Spain and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

De Jong still has four years remaining on his current deal with the five-time Champions League winners but with the Catalan outfit under serious financial pressure, they’re believed to be wanting to get the Dutchman off their books.

That does provoke the thought that they may be willing to see him leave for a cut-price fee in the near future but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Liverpool are in serious need of a revamp, especially in midfield, and the dynamic midfielder would be a great signing.

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage star Jude Bellingham is reportedly the Reds’ top target so de Jong may very well be a plan B, albeit a very good player in his own right.

The 44-cap Holland star has started just five of his 12 appearances for Xavi’s side this term and he may therefore look to reignite his promising career elsewhere.

