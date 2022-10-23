(Image) ‘Mo Salah Fried Chicken’ restaurant spotted in Yorkshire

Given the fact that a ‘Mo Salah Fried Chicken’ restaurant exists and the location in which it is situated, it shows that Mo Salah’s reach is perhaps a little more far reaching than just Liverpool and Egypt.

The restaurant actually opened in 2019 within Leeds and one local has posted a picture online, which has caught the attention of some Liverpool supporters.

READ MORE: (Image) Visualisation of Liverpool’s current injury problems – why and how long everyone has been out

Unsurprisingly, when looking through the Facebook profile of the eatery, it doesn’t look as though there’s any official relationship with the Egyptian King and it’s likely that the name is merely a coincidence.

Perhaps on our next trip to Elland Road our No.11 can call in and make sure there’s no grounds for him to have sue, as is suggested in the Tweet below.

You can view the image of the ‘Salah’ restaurant via @HiddenYorkshire on Twitter:

Will he sue, you think? pic.twitter.com/5GVZt4RbNq — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) October 22, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!