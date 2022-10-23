(Video) Mo Salah’s strange injury as he held his back in severe pain

Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest was certainly a disappointing one but it’s impossible to ignore that we had nine senior players missing and it looked as though Mo Salah could be about to join the list.

During the match at the City Ground, our No.11 went down inside the box but seemingly without contact and it was assumed by some that our forward may have dived to try and win a penalty.

However, replays showed that the 30-year-old looked to be in considerable pain and it’s certainly a strange watch back.

The Egyptian King did go on to play the rest of the match and so let’s hope there’s no underlying injury concern that will soon be revealed for our ace marksman.

You can watch the video of Salah’s injury via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

The absolute last thing Liverpool fans want to see right now 😫 pic.twitter.com/yJsI7rUBMl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

