Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool what they ‘need’ in order to ‘refresh and help the squad’

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool ‘need’ to make ‘two or three signings’ next year in order to ‘refresh and help the squad’.

Jurgen Klopp is having a torrid time with injuries at the moment with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip all sidelined while Thiago Alcantara also missed Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest with an ear infection.

The Anfield outfit, who have been tipped to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham at the end of the season, have ‘lost some confidence’ as their slow start to the campaign continues according to the Italian transfer specialist.

“Injuries are a big, big problem for Liverpool. I think the issue is there – too many players not available, too many physical problems and the team has lost some confidence,” Romano said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“I certainly don’t think Jurgen Klopp is the problem, but probably they will need two or three signings in 2023 to refresh and help the squad.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red critical of one Liverpool star for his performance against Nottingham Forest

Although injuries certainly aren’t helping our attempts of climbing the table at the moment, on paper we still had enough quality in the side to defeat Steve Cooper’s men.

Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all started at the City Ground but we simply weren’t good enough and we’re now sat seventh in the table after 11 games.

Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot at the moment, are five points ahead of us and the sooner our injured lads are back fit the better.

Nunez was signed from Benfica in the summer and has showed what he’s capable of in recent weeks while Fabio Carvalho, who also joined the club shortly after the Uruguayan, will need time before we can expect to see him at his best.

Liverpool did strengthen their midfield options on deadline day of the summer transfer window with the loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus, but, rather unsurprisingly considering our recent luck with injuries, the Brazil international has been ruled out until the new year after undergoing muscle surgery.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Klopp delves into the transfer market in January because at the moment it’s looking like he has no other option.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!