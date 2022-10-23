(Video) Sky Sports pundit on Liverpool’s top four hopes and which teams we won’t catch

Following the results against Manchester City and West Ham, many had expected Liverpool to launch a bid to reinstate ourselves as title challengers but the defeat to Nottingham Forest has again put this in doubt.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Jay Bothroyd gave his opinion on our title and European aspirations: “I don’t think they’re going to catch Arsenal and Man City, I definitely think they’ll be in the top four and they will go on a run in the season. The World Cup coming up will probably be good for them… they will end up in the top four, they’ve got too much quality”.

READ MORE: (Image) ‘Mo Salah Fried Chicken’ restaurant spotted in Yorkshire

It’s still early days to rule us in or out of the race for any place in the Premier League and it’s good to see that the 40-year-old still has belief in Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Let’s hope that we can get our injured players back into full fitness as quickly as possible, so that when we restart after the World Cup we will be ready to get a good run of results together.

You can watch Jay Bothroyd’s opinion on Liverpool’s top four chances via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "The World Cup coming up will probably be good for them." Jay Bothroyd believes at this moment of time, the best Liverpool can do is aim for top 4 pic.twitter.com/aePg9GajhW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 23, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!