Triple injury boost for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool prepare for Ajax clash

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear that Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate are all in contention to feature against Ajax on Wednesday.

All three Reds stars missed Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but should be back available for the trip to Amsterdam, that’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce as relayed by Anfield Watch on Twitter.

Nunez (hamstring) has been in impressive form for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent weeks and has three goals in his last four outings while Ibrahima Konate suffered a minor setback following his impressive performance against Rangers in the Champions League earlier this month.

Spain international Thiago was ruled out of our trip to the City Ground hours before kick-off with an ear infection.

READ MORE: Ex-Manchester United man believes ‘there is something not quite right’ with Jurgen Klopp and 32-year-old Liverpool star

All three players are a vitally important part of Klopp’s squad and their imminent return to action is important when you consider that the likes of Joel Matip, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz remain more long-term injury concerns.

The absence of our No. 6 in the middle of the park against Forest was clear for all to see as we failed to create any clear cut chances from open play and lacked calmness in midfield.

The cleverness and vision of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder wouldn’t have gone amiss in the Midlands.

Ajax will pose a more serious threat compared to Steve Cooper’s side but we head into the clash with the Eredivisie outfit knowing that a point will see us qualify for the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition.

It’s a difficult time for the team at the moment but we need to get right behind them and remember there is still a long way to go this season.

You can catch the injury update via @AnfieldWatch on Twitter below:

🚨 NEW: Darwin Nunez, Thiago and Ibrahima Konate should all come back into contention for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Ajax. #lfc [james pearce – the athletic] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 23, 2022

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!