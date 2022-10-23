(Image) Visualisation of Liverpool’s current injury problems – why and how long everyone has been out

Liverpool have had a terrible time of late when it comes to injury problems and faced Nottingham Forest with nine senior players missing from the squad, leading to one supporter analysing our absentees.

Andrew Beasley wrote on his Twitter account that: ’19 different Liverpool players have missed at least one game thanks to injury this season’ and then provided a visualisation to go alongside this.

The graph shows the 19 players, how long they were/are out for and what injury they picked up – something which makes for worrying yet interesting viewing.

There’s no excuse for poor results sometimes and that’s why large squads are needed but there must be some sympathy in place for Jurgen Klopp when his squad is so consistently depleted.

