13-man injury update ahead of facing Ajax in the Champions League

Liverpool were without nine players against Nottingham Forest, as well as having Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson on the bench, and now the Reds must prepare the depleted squad for a trip to face Ajax.

Ahead of the game at the City Ground, the club website confirmed fitness concerns for Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Arthur Melo.

Calvin Ramsay has still not been involved in a first-team squad, as he continues a return from injury and our No.66 was rested following his return against Manchester City and West Ham.

READ MORE: (Video) Akinfenwa claims Gerrard ‘will come and be the Liverpool manager’

Much has been made of Fabinho’s form this season, with him and the captain being rotated a lot and it does almost feel like the pair are still fatigued or carrying small injuries when watching them play.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also back on the pitch for the first time since we faced the same opposition in the FA Cup last season.

After it being confirmed that no fewer than 19 players have missed at least one game through injury this season too, it really is becoming a worry.

The good news ahead of the match in Amsterdam is that we should be able to see the likes of Nunez, Thiago, Konate and maybe even Keita back in the squad and Jurgen Klopp will be keeping everything crossed in the hope that no one else picks up any kind of problem.

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!