(Video) Akinfenwa claims Gerrard ‘will come and be the Liverpool manager’

Steven Gerrard arrived at Aston Villa and everyone expected that this would be a platform at which our former captain could show that he will become the Liverpool boss one day but Adebayo Akinfenwa was asked whether his sacking at Villa Park has ended these hopes.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the boyhood Red said: “No, I always think that eventually he will come and be the Liverpool manager. I believe he knows the club inside and out and I do believe you are a product of your experiences”.

Our former No.8 will be very disheartened at the moment and so his next step in football will be huge, if he is to become the man to replace Jurgen Klopp then his next job is crucial.

The 42-year-old is still in the early days of his managerial career but if he wants Anfield to be a coaching destination, then his teams will need to perform better than the Midlands outfit did.

You can watch the video Akinfenwa on Gerrard via talkSPORT on YouTube:



