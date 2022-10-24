Garth Crooks slams Klopp and four other managers for behaving ‘abominably’ & makes stunning Man City clash claim

Much has been made of Jurgen Klopp’s burst of fury aimed at one of the officiating team during the 1-0 win over Manchester City with Garth Crooks the latest commentator to pitch in.
The pundit is of the opinion that the tie was handled ‘brilliantly’, despite the German and, apparently, Pep Guardiola’s contrasting thoughts on the matter.
“Jurgen Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor amidst the red hot atmosphere of Anfield last Saturday for an extraordinary verbal assault towards the referee’s assistant,” the former Tottenham man wrote in his column for BBC Sport.
“Klopp later apologised but the damage had been done. Millions of TV viewers had seen the incident and Taylor used the only means at his disposal and made his position clear by sending the Liverpool manager off.
“The referee handled the match brilliantly but why are managers increasingly allowing themselves to lose self-control but insist referees retain control of the fixture at all times?
“Mikel Arteta, Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte and Jesse Marsch have all been cautioned by officials already this season in scenes that can only be described as thoroughly unpleasant.
“These men must be made to respect the traditions of the game, and not allowed to hide behind the idea that they are the only ones who suffer frustrations, and that passions and emotions are not excuses to behave abominably on the touchline.
“The game is no more intense or passionate than it was in years gone by. The only significant change in the modern era is the amount of money attached to it. In order for the game to survive its integrity must be protected and that means the officials not being coerced or bullied by managers.”
The Merseysiders have since followed up a victory against the Cityzens with another 1-0 win against West Ham before the brakes were slammed on their turnaround courtesy of a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest.
Whilst we wholeheartedly agree with Crooks on the matter of respecting officials it’s fascinating to note that the Englishman completely failed to pay any notice to the ongoing struggles of those same individuals.
Inconsistency in decision-making remains rife across the English top-flight and, whilst it’s important we encourage role models like Klopp to not lose their temper, we have to equally pay attention to when things go wrong either on the pitch from the referee or the team at Stockley Park.
Given the complete lack of protection given to Mo Salah on the day, you could hardly blame the 55-year-old for blowing a gasket.
It is concerning that the managers are blamed and refs are exonerated.The ref makes a mistake and when the manager feels unsatisfied the refs show a card to mute the managers.Time has come for refs to be accountable for their mistakes.There is no consistency in decisions taken by refs.Arsenal ‘s defender was not penalised for handling the ball against LFC.He shifted his has the ball from the body to prevent the ball from passing.The arguement given was the distance. The same scenario happened with Aston Villa and Cash was penalised and consequently Gerard was sacked.People who live in glass houses throw stones. The Premier league have turned blind eyes on many times in respect of refs mistakes.Everton narroely escaped relegation last season because Man.City was never penalised for handling the ball in the box and Lampard was threstened with a card and subsequent fine.The match officials are allowed to get away with murder.Even with availability of VAR they don’t go for the review when they want the out come of the match to be what they want as if they have been predetermined the out come.When we the viewers air our dissatisfaction we are accused of repetitions.How can you not make the repetions when there is no amelioration and improvement in officiating?This shows explicitly that refs are conflicted.