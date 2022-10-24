(Video) Ben Doak’s impressive run v Everton U21s shows LFC have a frightening talent on their hands

Liverpool’s acquisition of former Celtic starlet Ben Doak is looking increasingly prudent as the weeks roll by.

The 16-year-old forward was on target again at the weekend as two goals were enough to vanquish Liverpool’s U21 counterparts Everton.

The game featured a stunning solo run from the Scottish footballer as he carved his way to goal from the halfway line before firing a tame effort at the opposition shotstopper.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @LewisBower2021):

Doak, causing problems for Everton. pic.twitter.com/mNMfNCLsuf — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) October 24, 2022