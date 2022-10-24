Does Klopp deserve more time after shaky start?

Here we will be taking a closer look at whether Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp deserves more time or not. For many, and rightly so, it would be a mistake of epic proportions to part with the German this early on in this season.

Does Klopp need more time to turn things around?

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs domestically and abroad, and the former Borussia Dortmund boss is one of the most successful football managers in world football. When fans buy Liverpool tickets at SeatPick they know they’re witnessing a world-class coach lead a world-class team. However, the team is currently going through a transitional period, and many believe that the new arrivals just need time to settle in before the newly formed starting-XI gets back to its winning ways.

However, some will argue that Erling Haaland didn’t take time to adjust to playing in a new country after joining current reigning champions Manchester City, so why is it that the new Liverpool stars need time adjusting to life in the Premier League?

Which players did Liverpool sign for the 2022/23 season

The biggest new arrival was Portuguese centre-forward Darwin Nunez, who came in from Benfica for a reported fee of £64m. Liverpool also brought in another Portuguese international attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, a right-back from Aberdeen FC. Left-winger Sadio Mane, a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool, went to Bayern Munich and right-back Neco Williams went to Nottingham Forest.

What does Klopp need to do to turn things around?

Before people start calling for Jurgen Klopp to be sacked, whether they are Liverpool fans or not, they should give him more time for his tactics to start working before they start getting results. If they get rid of the German too early, who would they get to replace him? Liverpool may only be in 8th place with 16 points right now, which is still only seven points behind third place Spurs, but there’s still plenty of time to turn things around.

Can Liverpool still win the league?

The best way to gauge whether Liverpool can still win the league is to take a look at the leading sports betting sites to see what kind of odds are currently on offer. Right now, you will see that Liverpool are currently not the odds-on favourites to win the league. Instead, they are fourth odds-on favourites to win the Premier League outright, behind Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City. At most sites, they are currently priced at around +2,000 in American/Moneyline odds, which equates to 20/1 in UK fractional odds, and 21.00 in European decimal odds.

In comparison, odds-on favourites Manchester City are currently priced at around -335 (which is 3/10, or 1.30) to win the league outright. A safer bet would be for Liverpool to finish in a top-four spot. This particular market is currently priced, on average, around -225 (4/9, or 1.25). Klopp has won everything with Liverpool, and he is treated as a God at the club, so he definitely deserves more time to improve the team.

