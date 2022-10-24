Jose Enrique spots huge underlying issue for Liverpool amid unreliable form

Liverpool’s midfield has been the source of much consternation since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Injuries and poor form have compounded pre-existing concerns over the department with Jose Enrique highlighting the lack of assists coming from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Co on Twitter.

Last ASSIST for each midfielder in the PL: Thiago – May 2022 VS Wolves

OX – October 2021 VS Britghon

Henderson – February 2022 VS Leeds

Keita – October 2022 VS ManU

Jones – October 2021 VS ManC

Elliott – didn't register any assist yet pic.twitter.com/VAWP5MI2D8 — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) October 23, 2022

The lack of goal contributions from players like Thiago Alcantara is not a massive problem given his qualities lie in setting the tempo of the game and dictating play.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola breaks silence on ‘special’ Liverpool target: “We know the quality he has”

That being said, we can certainly understand why a lack of goal contributions from our other options is so frustrating when we’re seeing the forward line struggle at times to provide the match-defining efforts we need.

It has to be noted that, for much of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, much of the creative impetus has come from our flying fullbacks with the midfield providing the engine and cover necessary to facilitate the expansive play taking place elsewhere on the pitch.

With the German tactician switching to a 4-4-2, it’s perhaps something the 55-year-old needs to consider tweaking going forward, though it’s likely only a transfer window will be able to allow him to implement any serious changes in that regard.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!