(Video) Fjortoft makes Jude Bellingham point that will excite Liverpool fans

Jan Age Fjortoft noted Jude Bellingham’s willingness to pursue a side that will benefit his personal development could heavily influence where he decides to move to in the summer should an exit from Borussia Dortmund be on the cards.

It’s expected that the Englishman will part ways with the German outfit in the summer of 2023 with Fabrizio Romano reiterating interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The notion that the 19-year-old will favour the best move for his own improvement rather than instant access to trophies and financial rewards (as was best illustrated by the journalist’s Bayern Munich example) is one that should seriously encourage Julian Ward and his recruitment team.

That’s not to say that we couldn’t offer Bellingham the valuable bonus of silverware – Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield would certainly indicate otherwise – though there’s arguably few clubs in world football who could guarantee the teenager regular minutes and top development from a coach who has traditionally given chances to younger players.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:24), courtesy of Jan Åge Fjørtoft‘s YouTube channel: