Pep Guardiola breaks silence on ‘special’ Liverpool target: “We know the quality he has”

Pep Guardiola has admitted he and Manchester City are more than aware of the quality Jude Bellingham possesses.

The Sky Blues are due to clash with Borussia Dortmund tomorrow with the Spaniard asked for his thoughts on the teenager in his latest press conference, as relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola on Bellingham: “It's not just quality… he has a special mentality. He’s already one of the captains, at 19 is quite impressive”. 🔵 #MCFC “It's not just about the goals, the whole package is top. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has”. pic.twitter.com/vG7gfGk8gN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2022

It’s far from surprising that the England international is a player firmly on the incumbent champions’ radar given that most of Europe’s top outfits share an interest in the 19-year-old star ahead of the 2023 summer window.

Knowing the financial capabilities at our rivals’ disposal, we could forgive fellow Liverpool fans for feeling less than optimistic about our chances of beating out the competition to Bellingham’s signature.

The former Birmingham City prospect is known to be keen on his personal development, however, which could prove a decisive factor next year should an exit away from the Signal Iduna Park be desired.

Whilst the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid have the finances to blow us out of the water, the prospect of guaranteed minutes at Anfield coupled with working under a manager with a track record of developing young talent has to hold an appeal.

