(Video) James Milner’s second big block in as many games as fine form continues

Before Liverpool faced Manchester City, much of the talk was around the fear of having to play James Milner at right-back but the 36-year-old stood up to the test and has done so ever since.

Next came a late block against West Ham which helped ensure that the Reds could secure all three points and, despite not being as important in terms of helping ensure a victory, he repeated the feat against Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson on Liverpool’s inability to convert ‘massive chances’ against Forest

Not long after Taiwo Awoniyi handed his side the lead at the City Ground, Morgan Gibbs-White was handed a huge chance to double the advantage but our vice captain was on hand to put his body on the line again.

Following the tirade of abuse that came our No.7’s way following the early games in the campaign, for him to bounce back and be so vital in our past three matches shows just how important he is.

Jurgen Klopp clearly places a lot of trust on our veteran utility man and he has been proven right yet again.

You can watch the video of Milner’s block (from 5:20) via Nottingham Forest FC on YouTube:

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!