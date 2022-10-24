Liverpool considering new solution to fill key position empty since August

Liverpool still find themselves without a replacement for former club doctor Jim Moxon after his departure in August.

The Merseysiders are, however, mulling over the prospect of promoting from within as a bolt-on candidate has yet to be secured.

“The process to replace Moxon remains ongoing, with Liverpool continuing to pursue the best available candidate,” the journalist wrote for the Echo.

“While no timescale has been set, the club are mindful any outside appointment would have a notice period to serve that would be dependent on their current employer. The Reds are also considering an internal appointment, with no final decision having yet been made.

“That Liverpool are without a full-time doctor for the first team has been brought into sharp focus by the injury issues currently affecting the senior squad, with summer signing Darwin Nunez becoming the 19th different Reds player to miss at least one game this season through a fitness concern when sitting out the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled with an array of injuries throughout the 2022/23 campaign, which has only compounded difficulties brought on by the perceived emotional, physical and mental toll of our hunt for a historic quadruple last term.

We find it a little problematic to put all the blame on the ongoing lack of a club doctor at Anfield, though there’s no doubt it’s a contributing factor in our current injury crisis.

Whilst we can appreciate that the club has every intention of sourcing the right individual for the job, maintaining consistency with our transfer policy, it’s somewhat bizarre that we haven’t been able to at least pin down an option for the summer.

Hopefully, our issues in the treatment room will subside for much of the second-half of the campaign and we can get back to focussing on what the club can achieve as far as silverware is concerned.

