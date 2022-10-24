Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign 17-year-old Dortmund starlet – report

Despite the January transfer window still being a few months away, the rumour mill will never stop churning out names and it appears that a youngster from Borussia Dortmund has become one of the latest to be linked with Liverpool.

As reported by SPORT (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old Germany Under-21 forward Youssoufa Moukoko’.

The 17-year-old was born in Cameroon and has played in Germany since 2016, the nation that he also represents at youth international level and he has scored six in five games for the Under-21s.

Moukoko has already played 16 times in this campaign and has amassed five assists and four goals, operating as both a No.9 and No.10 for the Bundesliga outfit.

This is a hugely impressive return for the teenager and it’s not hard to understand why so many teams would be interested in capturing his signature already.

With the Reds being so publically involved in a possible bidding war for teammate Jude Bellingham though, it does seem unlikely that we could sign both of the German club’s most exciting prospects.

If Bobby Firmino was to leave this summer or next, Jurgen Klopp could see the former St Pauli youth player as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian and signing him this young could mean the price is lower than it may be in years to come.

It seems as though the teen striker is set to be a huge talent but there won’t be many clubs who would turn down the opportunity to sign him, especially when his contract comes to an end next summer.

