(Video) Liverpool loanee scores remarkable bicycle kick goal in victory

Liverpool have loaned out several young players this season and one of them had a brilliant weekend, scoring a spectacular acrobatic goal for his new side.

20-year-old Fidel O’Rourke is currently playing for Caernarfon Town and his bicycle kick finish to hand his side the lead against Aberystwyth has caught the attention of many.

READ MORE: 13-man injury update ahead of facing Ajax in the Champions League

Following a couple of headers in the box that came a high looping cross, our man flung himself at the ball and the finish means that our forward has now scored three goals in his five Welsh League games.

It’s not often that you see a player attempt a finish like that and to pull it off is all the more special, let’s hope for more goals like that in the future too.

You can watch O’Rourke’s goal for Caernarfon via @sgorio on Twitter:

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!