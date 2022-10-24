Robertson on what is ‘so hard to say to the fans’ after he leaves Forest ‘frustrated’

Liverpool have had a stuttering campaign at best and back-to-back victories over Manchester City and West Ham was met with the surprise defeat away to Nottingham Forest, Andy Robertson reflected on the game and how the Reds can move forward from here.

Speaking with the club’s website, the captain of Scotland looked ahead to our upcoming fixture against Ajax: “We’ll be ready and we just have to keep going. It’s so hard to say that to the fans, but the fans today travelled in their numbers and I think they could see we gave our all. We tried everything but today it just wasn’t going in.

“But when you’re in a good moment it’s probably a wee bit easier for the fans to accept that – when you’re in a tougher moment, I get the frustration. But we’re just as frustrated, if not more so”.

It’s probably equal levels of frustration for everyone at the moment as Jurgen Klopp’s side repeatedly show the form that shows why we could challenge for a league title but also why we could also struggle to achieve a top four finish.

Confidence, consistency and injuries are really costing us at the moment though and each game seems to be a toss up for which side we will see on the pitch.

Nine players missing for the trip to the City Ground will never help any side and if we score any of the huge chances that came our way, there’s a big possibility we win the game.

Our left-back will know that there’s enough quality within our squad to get a run of form going and it just might be that the World Cup comes at a good time in terms of restoring confidence within the squad.

