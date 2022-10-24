Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer target update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Jude Bellingham will likely move for a fee in excess of €100m (£87.4m), potentially ranging beyond €100-140m (£87.4-£122.3m).

It’s fair to say that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar could have a huge say in how Borussia Dortmund value their star prodigy come the 2023 summer window, as the Italian journalist noted.

As a midfielder set to perform at the highest level for at least the next decade or so, we’d be foolish to balk at the prospect of smashing a transfer record for the Liverpool-linked teenager next year.

You can catch the clip below (at 10:38), courtesy of Jan Åge Fjørtoft‘s YouTube channel: