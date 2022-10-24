Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer target update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer target update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Jude Bellingham will likely move for a fee in excess of €100m (£87.4m), potentially ranging beyond €100-140m (£87.4-£122.3m).

It’s fair to say that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar could have a huge say in how Borussia Dortmund value their star prodigy come the 2023 summer window, as the Italian journalist noted.

As a midfielder set to perform at the highest level for at least the next decade or so, we’d be foolish to balk at the prospect of smashing a transfer record for the Liverpool-linked teenager next year.

You can catch the clip below (at 10:38), courtesy of Jan Åge Fjørtoft‘s YouTube channel:

