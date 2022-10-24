(Images) Sky pundit spots ‘rugby tackle’ on Alisson that Reds could have earned penalty for v Nottingham Forest

It’s fair to say that Liverpool hardly deserved much from their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

That being said, it’s a shame to see that, yet again, an officiating call may have denied a goalscoring opportunity for Liverpool – more specifically, a spot-kick – for a foul on Alisson Becker as the shotstopper ventured into his opposite No.1’s box for a late corner.

The contact went unchallenged the on-pitch official and those operating VAR at Stockley Park with the game finishing in Steve Cooper’s men’s favour.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Neil Mellor’s Twitter account:

