(Video) Salah’s huge chance to put Liverpool ahead against Forest

Jurgen Klopp bemoaned Liverpool’s inability to take their big chances against Nottingham Forest and one of the biggest from the match came for Mo Salah.

Whenever a chance falls to the feet of the Egyptian King, so many of our supporters expect him to put the ball in the back of the net but his missed chance at the City Ground came as a huge surprise.

Whether the ball was lost in the sun or the 30-year-old expected Cheikhou Kouyate to get his head on it, it was strange to see a swing and a miss from our ace marksman.

Had Jurgen Klopp’s team took the lead, it would have been expected that we could go on and win the game but it wasn’t to be on a disappointing day.

You can watch the video Salah’s chance (from 2:58) via Nottingham Forest FC on YouTube:

