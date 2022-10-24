(Video) Tyler Morton provides an assist for Blackburn after brilliant cross and wing play

Tyler Morton has been enjoying his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers this season and that has again been exemplified by his assist in their most recent fixture.

The Wirral-born midfielder has excelled in a number of positions for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side and his most recent glimmer of brilliance came on the right-wing of Ewood Park.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee scores remarkable bicycle kick goal in victory

The 19-year-old took a very positive touch before whipping the ball into the feet of Sam Gallagher who converted the ball into the back of the Birmingham City net.

This was already the academy graduate’s 18th appearance of the campaign and shows how much he is being trusted, long may his good form continue!

You can watch Morton’s assist (from 0:24) via Blackburn Rovers Football Club on YouTube:

#Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!