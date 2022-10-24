(Video) Virgil van Dijk responds to question on whether he has any regrets joining Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk waved off Gary Neville’s joking comment that perhaps the Dutchman regretted joining Liverpool after asking the Dutchman about any wrong turns in his footballing career.

The Dutchman was adamant the switch to Merseyside was ‘one of the best decisions ever’.

It would be exceptionally hard to argue with the Dutch international on that front given that he’s won all the trophies on offer at club level, excelling under the guidance of one of the globe’s leading coaches.

You can catch the clip below (at 8:10), courtesy of The Overlap’s YouTube channel (via Sky Bet):