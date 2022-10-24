(Video) Virgil van Dijk asked about his ‘scariest Jurgen Klopp moment’: ‘I wasn’t looking at him’

Virgil van Dijk freely admitted that Jurgen Klopp has made his thoughts clear to his players when unhappy with their performance on occasion.

When Gary Neville asked the centre-half about a specific moment in recent memory, the latter pointed to their 2-2 draw with Fulham at the start of the campaign in which he was reluctant to meet his manager’s eyes whilst being lambasted from the sidelines.

We know the former Mainz boss demands a great deal from his players, though there’s absolutely no questioning the bond he’s formed with the likes of our No.4 and Co. since his switch to England in 2015.

You can catch the clip below (at 5:29), courtesy of The Overlap’s YouTube channel (via Sky Bet):