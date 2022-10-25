Editor’s Column: These injuries have to be more than just bad luck now by now…

Darwin Nunez, Thiago, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Arthur Melo. All potential starters. All injured.

So far this season, which is only 11 Premier League games in, Liverpool have had 19 separate injuries. The only guaranteed first-teamers who haven’t missed a game crocked are Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

When do we stop presuming this is just bad luck?

Right now, there is no club doctor working at Liverpool. They still haven’t replaced Jim Moxon. Odd. Andreas Schlumberger, Liverpool’s head of recovery and performance, has also taken on more work, but despite the ridiculous injury list, there is no internal rush to bring in new specialists.

Something is going wrong with training load, recovery or perhaps in the scheduling. Why would we go on tour to Asia a few weeks after playing in every single possible game of the 2021/22 season? It wouldn’t have been Jurgen Klopp’s ideal preparation, would it?

What is happening with the club doctor position? Why have there been more changes of that job than even the role of Prime Minister? What happened in pre-season? Anything wrong with training and recovery programmes? Are the journalists that petrified of asking these questions? — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) October 22, 2022

Liverpool’s problems this season are not solely because of unfit players, of course. In our first game of the season, we started our supposedly first-choice midfield of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson – and were atrocious in the centre of the park versus Fulham.

Mo Salah has often been isolated and isn’t getting near enough the opposition goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been defensively calamitous and Virgil van Dijk non-committal. The players fought like lions in two games against Manchester City, one in the Community Shield and one in the Premier League, winning both – but have frankly not looked up for it in the easier ones. Easier ones in which we’ve ended up dropping points, against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

There is a lack of recruitment and a loyalty to players who should have been moved on previously, and combined with the mental and physical effects of getting so close to a quadruple last term, only to suffer what happened in Paris, it’s taken it’s toll.

It’s not just injuries, but you’d still think a Liverpool team even close to full strength would have had the necessary quality to put Forest to the sword… But with James Milner at right-back, and a Fabinho-Curtis Jones double-pivot, with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho on the wings, we were lifeless.

Hopefully a serious internal investigation is going into our spate of muscle injuries and how to prevent it going forward. It’s not just bad luck. Not at this point. Seven years of running and fighting for Klopp might also be taking it’s toll, of course.

As fans, we need to just keep getting behind them. They’ve done it all for us, remember. And need our help now more than ever.