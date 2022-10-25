Fjortoft drops Bellingham update after Real Madrid transfer priority rumour emerges

Jan Aage Fjortoft has disputed a claim from @JorgeCPicon on @relevo asserting that highly-coveted midfielder Jude Bellingham has decided on Real Madrid as his next destination.

The Viaplay journalist responded to a tweet from Empire of the Kop relaying the update on Twitter with: “Nothing! Nothing decided!!”

This follows a joint report on the matter from the Norwegian and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the former’s YouTube channel with it having been made clear that a multiplicity of outfits are keen on the teenager.

READ MORE: Fabinho dropped as Klopp makes four changes v Ajax – predicted Liverpool team news

The Merseysiders are certainly one such contender in a long list of suitors with the Englishman potentially set to attract a record-breaking fee in excess, at least, of £87.4m.

It’s a hardly surprising price-tag given that we’re talking about an already generational talent (in the eyes of many commentators) at the tender age of 19.

Given that Bellingham is likely set to go on to dominate in the midfield for the next decade or so, a fee ranging around or beyond the £100m mark still seems a huge bargain over the long run.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!